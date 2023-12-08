Kevin Costner and Jewel Look Pretty Flirty

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time for yet another round of celebrity-dating Mad Libs. Kevin Costner? Jewel? Sure, why not? Three months after finalizing a very messy divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, Costner has reportedly been hanging out on a private island with Jewel.

According to TMZ, Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, traveled together to Richard Branson’s Necker Island last week for a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. Photos show the duo — both dressed in white — looking very friendly, including one image in which Costner is sitting behind the singer with his arms wrapped around her.

“You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” one source told TMZ. Another added, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.” Jewel tagged Costner in an Instagram post about her trip, thanking him for “being kind enough to mentor our kids.” Although it’s not clear when exactly these two began hanging out, a source told TMZ that it’s still “rather new.”

Definitely not a couple I saw coming. But it seems only right that the year that brought us confounding celebrity couples like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner and Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía would also lead to this wild match.

