Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations Have Gone Too Far

Photo: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian loves to decorate for Christmas, just not in the way you or I would recognize as “festive.” A few years ago, she filled her hallway with giant tampons meant to resemble trees. Now, she’s filled her bathtub with brown liquid that is definitely evoking chocolate and not any kind of stomach emergency.

Kim K made her tub look like it was filled with hot chocolate as if her “elves” did it but actually it just looks like a large trough of shit? pic.twitter.com/wb8f5nYbfV — Kate Dries (@TheSSKate) December 21, 2023

“Walked into my bathroom, and what do I see here,” Kardashian said in her Instagram Story last night, feigning surprise. In the video, there are sprinkles strewn about the edge of the tub and Hershey’s Kisses that spell out E-L-F, just in case it was unclear who committed this … crime? “Elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here,” the Skims founder said, throwing in some free promo for her sister’s boyfriend’s movie.

Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Then she pans the camera around to show a tubful of brown water. It does not really look like hot chocolate, despite Kardashian’s repeated claims that it does.

“The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate’s in the bathtub,” Kardashian explained. “This is crazy. This is literally Willy Wonka.” (Warner Bros., cut this woman a check!) She then turned on the faucet, which doesn’t sound bad on paper, but trust me, watching the water shoot into a vat of mysterious brown liquid is actually so nasty.

Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

This morning, Kardashian returned to the tub to find that the elves were now hanging out in the hot chocolate. It also sort of looks like the “hot chocolate” had frozen over or congealed, but I can’t think about that for too long. One thing is for sure, and it’s that the tub is going to be so annoying to clean. I hope North & Co. appreciate their mother’s whimsical spirit, and I hope whoever cleans Kim’s bathroom is getting a fat Christmas bonus.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.