Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Décor Keeps Getting Weirder

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Yesterday we informed you that Kim Kardashian had filled her bathtub up with brown water, called it hot chocolate, and blamed it on elves. Well, the reality star’s holiday antics did not stop there. On her Instagram Story Thursday night, Kardashian showed off her innovative new way of wrapping Christmas presents. You can do it, too, if you own a clothing company or want to make a last-minute trip to Joann Fabrics.

“I’m putting some presents in front of the tree and I just wanted to show you guys that I used Skims cotton fabric for my wrapping this year,” Kardashian said on her Story. You might think this is an odd choice, seeing as it would be kind of hard to untie a giant knot of cotton jersey, but it’s actually Kardashian being a sustainability queen, as per usual. “When everyone opens it, I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family,” she said. What do you think that means? Will she be sending it back to the Skims factory to make T-shirts for her kids?

not kimmy wrapping her families presents in skims cotton she is INSANE(ly) funny for this 😭 environmentally safe queenie 🤍@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/fOJw0X4A3G — ellie elle🖤 (@transagendar) December 22, 2023

“I just love the fabric and how it looks and the technique that we used to wrap it,” Kardashian said. “It looks so pretty with my tree.” The “technique” used to wrap these presents looks like it’s supposed to prevent anyone from ever getting into it, but it’s great that she loves it. We all just have to come to terms with the fact that Kim Kardashian’s version of Christmas is gonna be weird.

I, for one, hope that she keeps sharing her Christmas antics with us. They’re a nice reminder that Kim is, above all else, kind of weird. Show us the off-white cookies the kids will be leaving out for Santa. Share a photo of an indoor snowman made entirely of Skims bodysuit material. Have Kris sing a jazzy, slowed-down version of “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Whatever the Kardashian holiday festivities entail, I want to see it all.

