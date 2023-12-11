Kylie Jenner Has Seen Wonka at Least Twice

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

We can all only hope to have girlfriends as supportive as Kylie Jenner. According to reports, the reality star has now attended two premieres for Wonka, in which her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, stars as the titular singing chocolatier. This means she has spent at least four hours in the wonderful world of Wonka, and that might even be a lowball estimate.

Two weeks ago, Jenner reportedly snuck into the London premiere of Wonka and attended the after-party. This past Sunday, according to People, Jenner slipped into the Los Angeles premiere of the film with mom Kris Jenner in tow. This is that classic thing where your boyfriend’s movie is so good that you have to bring your mom the next time you see it. We’ve all been there.

So that’s two documented viewings of Wonka for Jenner, but is that really it? There have probably been private screenings for the various Kardashian-Jenner children, which Kylie would dutifully attend. And then at some point in their courtship, I imagine he made her listen to a rough cut of him singing a Wonka song, because that’s what men do.

We may never know how many times Jenner has seen or will see Wonka. (Get a Letterboxd, queen.) What we can say is that voting is now open for Girlfriend of the Year, and as of right now, Kylie is leading the polls.

