Guess Whose Exes Are Dating?

It brings me much joy to inform you that one of New York’s most niche celebrity dramas has just taken an exciting twist. Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, the ex-spouses of former Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, are reportedly dating. That’s right, baby, we’ve got another couple swap on our hands!

Remember T.J. and Amy? You might have been thinking about them already because the couple rehashed their entire romance saga in the first episode of their new podcast, which came out on Tuesday. Basically, they used to host a daytime-TV segment together, and their flirty on-camera banter turned into a real-life relationship, which tabloids publicized in 2022 after tailing the couple on various sexy trysts. At the time, both Robach and Holmes were still married to other people, though in their podcast they claim they were already deep in divorce proceedings when they got together. No matter — several hours after Amy and T.J. told their love story, the internet was abuzz with news that their exes had moved on … with each other! Please, someone alert Hallmark’s screenwriters immediately.

According to “Page Six,” Fiebig and Shue bonded over the “traumatic experience” of their respective breakups. Whether their former spouses actually cheated on them or just abruptly started dating right after asking for a divorce, Fiebig and Shue have apparently leaned on each other for support throughout all of this — so much so that they are reportedly “not heartbroken and sad” anymore. Instead, per a handful of anonymous sources, their relationship “turned into something else” six months ago, and they’re now “connected over the values. It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Sounds like a happy ending for all members of this love rectangle. Family dinner sure is about to be weird, though.

