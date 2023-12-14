celebrity kids

North West Is Making Her Rap Debut

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

In October, North West told i-D that in addition to owning parents Kim Kardashian’s and Ye’s companies one day, she hopes to be a dog walker, basketball player, artist, and rapper. It looks like she’s well on her way toward that last goal: She debuted her first rap feature and stage name this week.

According to TMZ, North dropped by Monday’s listening party for her dad and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures, in Miami. While the 10-year-old was there, she took the stage and lip-synced along to her part on a track called “You Don’t Want (North Interlude),” according to Genius. Dressed in an oversize black jacket, pants, and shirt, she jumped up and down to the lyrics “I love it here / We’re gonna take over another year / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie.”

Vultures, which Ye said will be released Friday, is the rapper’s first album after the fallout he faced last year after posting antisemitic comments and spreading conspiracy theories about George Floyd’s death. In addition to Miss Westie, Vultures apparently includes appearances by Offset, Quavo, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, and Nicki Minaj.

