Rihanna Thinks Fatherhood Is Sexy

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

For almost two decades, people have wondered what they could do to make Rihanna fall in love with them. Turns out the answer is simple: just be the father of her children. The singer told Access Hollywood that watching boyfriend A$AP Rocky be a dad is “a turn-on.”

“I love him differently as a dad,” the Fenty Beauty mogul said. “It’s just like, ‘Wow, what a leader, what a great, patient, loving father.’”

“And my kids are obsessed with him,” Rihanna added. “I’m like an extra … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it,” she said. It’s great she loves that, but those kids probably haven’t even heard “Desperado” yet. What do they know?

All jokes aside, Rihanna does seem to be loving both motherhood and parenting alongside A$AP Rocky. The couple has two boys together, 19-month-old RZA and 4-month-old Riot Rose. She told Access Hollywood that she had hoped to have a family that “breaks generational curses.”

“You just hope: I hope that I can have kids one day, and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that, you know, breaks generational curses and just, like, moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things,” Rihanna said.

“And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it,” she added.

On the lighter side, when asked if she could have predicted anything about her kids, her answer was “the forehead on RZA.” One thing about a mother, she’s gonna get your ass for something she gave you.