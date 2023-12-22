Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged?

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Parenthood may not be the only exciting development on the horizon for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. On Monday, after the couple were spotted strolling through London, fans noticed she was wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking engagement rumors.

Now, People reports that the couple are, in fact, planning to tie the knot. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source apparently told the tabloid. In November, Waterhouse shared that she is pregnant, telling the crowd at a music festival in Mexico, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” She gestured to her stomach and added, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for five years, and they reportedly bought a house together earlier this year. Fans noticed that Waterhouse recently started following parenting and pregnancy accounts on Instagram, and according to People’s source, Pattinson is “so ready” to be a dad. Congrats to these two for closing out the year on a high note.

