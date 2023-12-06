Taylor Swift Thinks Travis Kelce Is ‘Metal As Hell’

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Everyone, shut up: Taylor Swift is speaking. The pop star was named Time’s Person of the Year, meaning she sat down for an in-depth interview for the first time since 2020. In the profile, Swift discusses the Eras tour, the “Taylor’s Version” project, and how the song “Mastermind” was inspired by Phantom Thread. That’s all well and good, but most importantly, she answers the question we’ve all been asking: When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start hanging out?

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time. History will remember this moment as the first and only time a woman enjoyed being called out by a man on a podcast. In case you live under a rock, Swift is referring to the time Kelce said he was “butt-hurt” that he was unable to give her a friendship bracelet he made for his Eras tour date back in July.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.” This means that despite what some people thought at the time, their first date was not a nationally televised NFL game.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.” So there you have it: They’ve been dating for like five months. Mystery solved. Unfortunately for us, we still don’t have any answers on whether or not it was ranch on her plate.