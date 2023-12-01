Beef Alert? Tree Paine Hits Back at DeuxMoi

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, @deuxmoi/Instagram

One thing about Tree Paine, Taylor Swift’s infamous publicist, is that she does not suffer fools. She also very rarely posts statements to social media, preferring instead to repost reviews of Swift’s albums and share YouTube links to lyric videos. That’s why her logging on to take a swipe at DeuxMoi is such a big deal.

Late Thursday evening, Paine shared a screenshot of DeuxMoi’s Instagram story, in which the anonymous gossip account declared that Swift and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn were in some kind of non-legal “marriage.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” DeuxMoi wrote. “It was NEVER made legal.” DeuxMoi also added that she was “willing to die on this hill” and has “no reason to lie” because she “could give a shit what [Swift] does!!!!!”

DeuxMoi has been saying that Swift and Alwyn were married for some time now, and she’s not the only one who thought so. Some fans believed that a promotional image for the album Evermore was an admission of matrimony, and Page Six went as far as to report that the couple was engaged in the summer of 2022.

In her response, Paine rebutted the claims. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Paine wrote. “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

The last time Paine made a statement of any kind on X, it was back in March of 2020, when the platform was still called Twitter. In case you can’t recall (it was a weird time), the alleged full video of Swift and Kanye West’s exchange around the song “Famous” had leaked, reigniting the great Swift–West–Kim Kardashian feud of 2016. Paine stepped in to release a statement:

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Unlike Kardashian, however, DeuxMoi actually responded to Paine. “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same,” she asked, before seemingly alluding to the death of a Swift fan at a recent concert in Brazil. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,” she wrote. “Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Personally, I would not start beef with Tree Paine. For her to put the full force of her name behind a statement — instead of, say, attributing it to a “source close to Swift” — may well mean that both her and Swift are really mad at you. If history can teach us anything, it’s that you don’t want to be on the wrong side of Swift (or the Swifties).

