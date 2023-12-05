A Pregnant Woman Is Suing Texas for an Emergency Abortion

Some of the plaintiffs in Zurawski v. State of Texas, who say they were denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications, attend a press conference outside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 20, 2023. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

A 31-year-old who received a fatal fetal diagnosis sued the state of Texas on Tuesday, asking that the Court allow her to have an emergency abortion — the first time since Roe v. Wade was filed 50 years ago that a pregnant patient has sued for permission to terminate, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The plaintiff, Kate Cox, says that she was in her second trimester when she discovered a serious fetal anomaly — one that means her baby will be born with severe complications if it survives the birth at all. To preserve her health and to avoid a devastating outcome, Cox is seeking reprieve from Texas’s extreme abortion bans, which outlaw the procedure in almost every case.

“It is not a matter of if I will have to say goodbye, but when,” Cox says in the complaint. “I do not want to continue the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy. I do not want to put my body through the risks of continuing this pregnancy. I do not want to continue until my baby dies in my belly or I have to deliver a stillborn baby or one where life will be measured in hours or days, full of medical tubes and machinery.”

Cox says she and her family were thrilled when they learned she was pregnant in August. A mother of two, Cox had been hoping to expand her family. But their joy was short-lived: In late November, she received confirmation that the baby has Trisomy 18, a rare and severe genetic disorder that is often fatal. Scans show the fetus is developing with an umbilical hernia, a twisted spine, a club foot, and an irregular skull and heart, the lawsuit says. Additionally, the complaint notes that Cox, who is currently 20 weeks pregnant, has been to three different emergency rooms within the past month, suffering severe cramping and unidentifiable fluid leaks. Each time, she says, she’s been sent back home, doctors allegedly informing her there were no other signs of maternal or fetal distress.

Due to the fetus’s condition, Cox’s pregnancy is unlikely to end in a live birth; at the same time, because of her medical history — which includes two C-sections and elevated glucose — Cox’s doctors have warned her that carrying to term poses a risk to her health and future fertility. For those reasons, she decided she wanted to have an abortion, but Texas law currently prohibits termination except in a few narrowly defined medical emergencies, which do not include fatal fetal abnormalities. Doctors who provide abortion care outside those parameters could face life in prison and fines of up to $100,000. And under SB8, private citizens can sue anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion, opening up the possibility of civil action in addition to the threat of criminal penalties.

In Texas and across the country, critics of abortion bans have repeatedly emphasized that restrictive terms create serious health hazards for pregnant people. Several lawsuits are wending their way through the courts in other states, while in Texas, 20 women who said they were denied emergency abortion care despite carrying non-viable pregnancies filed a separate legal challenge earlier this year. That case, Zurawski v. State of Texas, is currently under consideration by the state Supreme Court with a decision expected in a few months. A judge previously ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, saying that current law was too restrictive for patients with pregnancy complications, but an appeal by the Texas Office of the Attorney General put the ruling on hold.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Cox and the plaintiffs in Zurawski, says Cox can’t wait until the case is decided. The lawsuit requests that a judge issues a temporary restraining order blocking Texas from enforcing the abortion bans against Cox; her husband, Justin Cox; Dr. Damla Karsan, an OB/GYN who has agreed to perform the abortion; and Karsan’s staff. “Trisomy 18 babies that survive birth often suffer cardiac or respiratory failure,” Cox says in the complaint. “I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer a heart attack or suffocation. I desperately want the chance to try for another baby and want to access the medical care now that gives me the best chance at another baby.”

Nick Kabat, one of the Center’s lawyers, told the Cut that they expect the Court to rule in Cox’s case sometime this week. If her request is denied, she’ll have to seek medical care out of state. “It is outrageous that she should have to go to court in the first place. She’s in a medical crisis. And the last thing she should need to do is reach out to an attorney, file a lawsuit, and suffer any delay in accessing medical care,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. Texas’s politicians have made a choice to pass these bans and to have the exceptions being so narrow. They could modify them tomorrow if they wanted to.”

