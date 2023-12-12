Travis Kelce Reportedly Planning Rager for Taylor Swift’s Birthday

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s birthday is tomorrow — do you know what you’re getting her yet? Travis Kelce is reportedly giving the soon-to-be 34-year-old the gift of a massive birthday bash, so if that was your plan too, I would go back to the drawing board.

A source told Us Weekly that Kelce “wants to throw the best party possible” for his pop-star girlfriend. That is a tall order, considering Beyoncé once went to Swift’s birthday party. How are you supposed to top that? According to the source, “money is not an object” for the Chiefs tight end, and he wants all of Swift’s “close friends” to be there. Well, I’m not sure that beats Beyoncé being there, but it does sound fun.

The party will take place in New York City, another source told the tabloid. This opens up a world of possibilities. Will Jack Antonoff be rubbing elbows with Donna Kelce at the Box? Will Swift dare venture out to Brooklyn and party at the new Ray’s in Greenpoint? Will Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend/noted Eagles fan Bradley Cooper corner Jason Kelce at Zero Bond? Only time — and paparazzi photos and DeuxMoi posts — will tell.

