Uzo Aduba Is a Mom Now

Uzo Aduba has joined the mom club: On Thursday, the actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting, recently welcomed a baby girl named Adaiba Lee Nonyem. “I’m a Mommy you guys,” Aduba captioned a photo of herself holding the newborn. “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:)”
Aduba also wrote that she has “never been in love so quickly, so deeply” and is feeling “joy like a fountain.” She revealed that she was pregnant in June, when she arrived on the Tonys red carpet in an orange Cristian Siriano pantsuit with a cropped top, showing her baby bump.
In 2021, Aduba told fans via Instagram that she and Sweeting got married in secret a year earlier, writing: “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.” Congratulations to the new parents!