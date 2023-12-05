Looks Like Vanessa Hudgens Got Married

Photo: Getty Images for Netflix

Over the weekend, Vanessa Hudgens popped up on a beach in Mexico, wearing a long white dress and prompting speculation that she and Cole Tucker had a secret wedding. The easiest and most logical explanation for this very bridal behavior turns out to be the correct one, at least according to People’s sources: The pair quietly got married in Tulum.

Before People corroborated the union, internet sleuths also noticed an Instagram Story from Hudgens’s friend and High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman, with the location tag “Tulum.” And then, a non-secret wedding has clearly been on the horizon for Hudgens since she and Tucker got engaged in February. Last month, Hudgens told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that during her bachelorette weekend, she asked her close girlfriends — including Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp — to dress up as if they were attending her funeral. The women all wore black ensembles and Hudgens wore a white gown and veil.

As for their relationship history: Tucker, a professional baseball player, and the former Disney actor were first spotted together in late 2020, walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. They made things IG-official three months later, on Valentine’s Day. Hudgens later told Nylon that while working on Tick, Tick … Boom in 2020, she attended a Zoom meditation (hosted by fellow Disney alum Joe Jonas, of course) and saw Tucker for the first time. She says she immediately thought, “Who the fuck is that?’” then followed him on Instagram and sent him a DM. Maybe shooting your shot really does work? Congrats, Baby V!

