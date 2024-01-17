Alec Baldwin Really Wants to Sell His Beach House

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has made no secret of the fact that he’s strapped for cash. He and his wife, Hilaria, are footing the bill for seven children, two years’ worth of legal bills, and Spanish-immersion-school tuition. Which probably has something to do with why he’s desperate to offload his seven-bedroom house in Amagansett, the East Hampton enclave where Gwyneth Paltrow owns an apple orchard and Bethenny Frankel allegedly threw a drink at someone who blocked her view of Coldplay. Baldwin has been trying to sell the property for over a year now, and things appear to have gotten dire enough that he filmed a promotional real-estate video himself.

Baldwin first listed the house in September 2022, shortly after buying a 55-acre farm in Vermont, and kept shaving the price down before pulling the estate off the market in November. Two months later, it’s back, this time at $18,995,000 — more than $10 million less than the original listing — and accompanied by a personalized vlog.

In the video, which was unfortunately shot in cold weather , the actor takes a windy stroll along the beach, singing the praises of his longtime vacation destination on top of elevator jazz. “When I was younger,” he says, “we’d sleep all morning and lay on the beach all day. When you’re young” — he lowers his voice to a dramatic whisper — “this place is the best.”

He went on to divulge his personal Amagansett fairy tale: He started visiting in 1982 and upgraded to this particular property in 1995, later building two additions. “You just can’t get this out here anymore,” he says, praising the ten-acre stretch of land behind him, which was covered in dead brown grass at the time of shooting. “I love it in the wintertime,” he adds, almost visibly shivering, “because it’s so peaceful and beautiful.”

Baldwin is still dealing with the fallout from the 2021 prop-gun incident on the set of his movie Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. In 2022, he claimed to have lost five jobs because of the shooting, and he’s currently involved in two lawsuits stemming from the tragedy. Last year, he suggested a reality-TV show might help solve his financial woes — though clearly he’s also eager to get out of Hamptons property taxes.

