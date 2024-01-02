Cher Files for Conservatorship of Her Son

Photo: Getty Images

Cher has filed for a temporary legal conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, claiming he “is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

According to the petition, which was filed in Los Angeles on December 27 and first covered by TMZ, Allman, who is 47, is allowed to access money from a trust, “but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.” Allman is the singer’s second and youngest son; his father, Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, died in 2017.

The petition also accuses Elijah Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King — from whom he filed for divorce in 2021, but they are still legally married — of “actively” keeping Allman “from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

In October, after King accused Cher of hiring men to kidnap Allman from a hotel room to prevent the couple from rekindling their relationship, the singer and actress denied the allegation, telling People, “I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children.”

Conservatorships, a controversial legal arrangement that grants an individual control over another person’s finances or life decisions, have come under scrutiny in recent years, largely thanks to the Free Britney movement. According to the Los Angeles Times, a hearing to determine temporary control of Allman’s estate has been set for January 5.

