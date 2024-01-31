Chloë Sevigny Is Sick of Your Dogs and Lulus

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Reigning queen of New York Chloë Sevigny — that inimitable forever It Girl with her face on a skateboard — has some opinions about the life choices of a specific cross section of New Yorkers. That is, those of you who own both dogs and Lululemons.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday, Sevigny, who’s been promoting her upcoming role in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, issued some harsh words for the Manhattanites who dare to brave the streets with their dachshunds and their doodles and their miniature Australian shepherds in tow.

“How do you feel about the state of New York City?” the interviewer asked. “It’s increasingly a city for the rich.”

“Yeah. The athleisure and the dogs are taking over, and that’s really unfortunate. Everybody’s in Lululemon and has a fucking dog and it’s driving me crazy,” Sevigny said. “I’m sorry, dog lovers. There are too many of you.”

Here’s my question, though: Would Chloë accept the rising canine population in New York if their owners were well-dressed? What if they traversed the Upper West Side in Margiela Tabi ballerina flats instead of Allbirds? Ultimately, while I’m curious and would like to know the intricacies of her anti-Lulu and anti-dog stance, it’s neither here nor there. At the end of the day, Chloë Sevigny — with her mint-julep cups full of cigarettes and closet sale thongs — is cooler than us, and has dominated New York long enough to tell us why it may or may not be sucking at an exponential rate.

You’ve been warned: Hide your pups, hide your yoga pants.