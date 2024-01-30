Chrissy Teigen Says She Has Had Three Boob Jobs

Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As the host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen has a way of making people reveal information they would probably prefer to keep to themselves. It was in his Clubhouse, after all, that Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had done ecstasy, J.Lo said she would rather see Britney Spears perform in Vegas than Mariah Carey, and Carey revealed that she didn’t know who Demi Lovato is. The latest celebrity to spill the beans? Chrissy Teigen.

While playing “The Lies Have It” on Monday night, Teigen inadvertently revealed that she has had three boob jobs. The game required Teigen and fellow guest Kate Chastain to gaze into each other’s eyes and lie. After going back and forth a few times, Teigen said she didn’t completely understand the rules. She added that one of her “lies” — that she has had three boob jobs — had actually been the truth. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she said.

It’s not the first time Teigen has talked publicly about her boob jobs. In 2020, she shared on Instagram that she was having her breast implants removed, writing, “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!” She was candid again about her plastic surgery in 2021, when she shared that she had gotten buccal fat removed from her face by Dr. Jason Diamond. “No shame in my Dr. Diamond game,” she wrote. Thankfully, Teigen doesn’t take herself too seriously. She laughed off her boob-job reveal before sharing her thoughts on what really matters: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

