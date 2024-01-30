I’m So Jealous of Demi Moore’s Tiny Dog

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Celebrities are constantly living out fantasies that you and I can only dream of — wearing couture, getting enough sleep, making out with football players. Case in point: For the past two years, Demi Moore has been toting around a minuscule Chihuahua named Pilaf, fulfilling my lifelong dream of spending every waking moment with my dog. I am so jealous of both of them.

Pilaf appears to have joined the Moore household in early 2022 and since then has attended dozens of fashion shows, sporting events, and OB/GYN visits nestled against her owner’s torso (more often than not, she’s in a sling that coordinates with Moore’s outfit). Not much is known about her parentage, but she bears pretty much all the hallmarks of an “It” girl: She is always around famous people, owns a ton of hats, and has seen the Mona Lisa.

Clockwise from top left: Photo: Gotham/GC Images Photo: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images Clockwise from top left: Photo: Gotham/GC Images Photo: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Here she is, hanging out with the dog that kissed Jacob Elordi:

Remember her? Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

And here she is a month later, bearing witness to Jon Hamm’s facial hair:

Photo: Roger Kisby/WWD via Getty Images

I was personally unaware of Pilaf’s existence until this past weekend, when paparazzi caught her leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party, tongue lolling sideways out of her mouth in a way that practically screams, “I’ve been talking shit with Dakota Johnson all night.”

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

It seems there is no A-list celebrity haunt this dog hasn’t seen. Do you think she likes the omakase at Sushi Park?

