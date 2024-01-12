Okay, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Look Really Cute

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

After a slew of short kings and short-lived flings with funny men, it looks like Dua Lipa may have finally found a guy who won’t make her go “Houdini.”

On Wednesday night, TMZ posted a video of the singer looking smitten while slow-dancing with a mystery man at the after-party for the new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Come Friday morning, “Page Six” reports that the swaying man in question is one Callum Turner, a British actor starring in the series alongside Austin Butler and the red carpet’s biggest flirt, Barry Keoghan. A source told “Page Six” that “it’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” adding, “She was at the premiere to support him.”

Apart from the Steven Spielberg–produced series, Turner previously starred in two of the Fantastic Beasts films. Prior to the pop star, Turner had been linked to The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, but the two reportedly split in 2020. Outside of brief sightings with Jack Harlow and Trevor Noah, Dua hasn’t dated anyone seriously since she and Anwar Hadid broke up in 2021.

I guess his spell finally worked. pic.twitter.com/oWcEX3g34t — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) January 11, 2024

I don’t know much about this man, but I’m thrilled that Dua Lipa has found a British crumpet to snack on in between winning the Met Gala and serving as Greta Gerwig’s muse. From what I can see, these two look cute as hell together, and that is enough to give my temporary stamp of approval. Carry on, lovebirds.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.