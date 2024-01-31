Elisabeth Moss Is Pregnant

Photo: FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child. The actress confirmed her pregnancy while promoting her upcoming show The Veil on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed Method actor?” Kimmel asked Moss, 41, who laughed and said, “Little bit of both.” Asked how she’s feeling, she said she’s been “really lucky” that her pregnancy has “been going really well.”

The pregnancy reveal was a rare glimpse into Moss’s personal life, which little is known about, including whether or not she’s in a relationship. Moss — who starts filming the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale this summer — has successfully kept her private life out of the public eye since her split from Fred Armisen in 2010. She later described her eight-month marriage to the comedian as “extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.” (Armisen has also said as much, calling himself a “terrible husband.”) In 2018, Moss told Marie Claire U.K. that she didn’t have time to date, saying, “I’m very focused on my work … so it’s difficult to find the time to give yourself to somebody.”

In the same interview, Moss said that she hoped to be a mom one day. “I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me,” she said. “It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is.” She added, “I have no idea how I want to do it, though, or what the plan is.” Congrats to Moss for finding a way.

