Ali Wong and Bill Hader Win the Emmy for Best Couple

Ali Wong is having herself an evening. At the 2024 Emmys on Monday night, the Beef actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, marking her first Emmy win. That accolade also crowned her the first Asian woman ever to win an Emmy in a lead acting category. On top of a pair of historic career achievements? A kiss from fellow nominee Bill Hader.

Ali Wong gives a kiss to Bill Hader after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for #Beef pic.twitter.com/tQK7TmAJkG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Having been in the celebrity PDA-tracking game for a minute or two, it’s rare that I find myself actually fawning over a couple of actors who conveniently benefit from each other’s awards-season clout. Wong garnered critical acclaim for her role in Netflix’s Beef, while Hader took home consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry in 2018 and 2019 (and was nominated again this year). But the image of Hader kissing Wong — both in glasses, naturally — right after her Emmy win was announced is now etched in my memory. Like a rom-com scene in which the two wildly talented nerds win Prom King and Queen.

Wong and Hader were confirmed to be dating in April of this year but had kept things relatively under wraps until the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. They were first linked in 2016 while working together on none other than The Angry Birds Movie and were briefly connected romantically in 2022. On their reported second go-round, they’ve been seen in matching Hoka Anacapa Low GTXs and in flip-flops getting Erewhon smoothies.

“We’re very selectively private,” Wong told Access Hollywood Monday night. “I mean we’ve been together for a minute, so it’s like I guess people didn’t know we were together, but it’s just also like, we’re both like in our 40s and are parents, so yeah.” She then added that she was wearing toe-warmers.

Hollywood romances are often as fleeting as the joy one gets from a Hinge match, but if the way Hader was staring up at Wong with pride tonight is any indicator, these two might be in it for the long haul.