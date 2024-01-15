Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In one week, Ayo Edebiri has taken home a Golden Globe, a Critic’s Choice Award, and the unofficial award for Best Dressed on nearly every red carpet she touches. And on Monday night’s 2024 Emmys, the people’s Irish princess took home her first Emmy award, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hulu’s The Bear. It’s not awards season anymore. It’s Ayo Season, baby.

Christina Applegate announced Edebiri’s win at the 75th Emmy Awards, taking the words out of my mouth as she summoned our Golden Girl onstage: “Get your ass up here, Ayo.” Edebiri’s first-time Emmy marks the third-ever win for a Black woman in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category (following Jackée Harry won in 1987 and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 2022).

In a structural leather Louis Vuitton gown, the Bear star floated up to the stage — after making Carson Daly hold her purse — to collect her trophy, beating out heavy hitters the likes of Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein.

“This is a show about found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight,” Edebiri said in her acceptance speech. “I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid. But I love you so much. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I just love you so much.”

“It’s probably not, like, a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like, ‘I want to do improv!,’ but you’re real ones,” she continued.

From perfectly comedic acceptance speeches (namely, shoutouts to “the people who answer my emails”) to consistent Irish representation (“Shout out to my people! Shout out to Derry! Shout out to Cork! Shout out to Killarney! Shout out to Dublin!”), Edebiri continues to prove herself not only a relatable awards-season darling but a legitimate fashion powerhouse thanks in part to stylist Danielle Goldberg. At the Golden Globes, the actress stole the evening in a sleek red Prada gown and the bob to end all bobs. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, she outdid every attempt at menswear in an all-white suit by The Row and Oliver Peoples glasses. And on Monday night, she wore the hell out of a Louis Vuitton gown.

There may be many, many, too many awards left to hand out this 2024 awards season, but just two weeks in, one thing is clear: This year belongs to Ayo, and she will certainly stay winning.

