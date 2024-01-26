Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Held Hands for the Paparazzi

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper appear to be going strong. On Thursday, the duo — who has kept their rumored romance relatively low-key for the past four months — was spotted holding hands while walking around London, per “Page Six,” giving all the signals of a hard launch.

The London PDA came a day after Cooper and Hadid were photographed wheeling suitcases through a New York airport and nearly four months after they were first seen leaving dinner at Via Carota in October. Since then, they have been seen together a few times. In the fall, they were spotted driving into New York together from a weekend away (possibly from Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home), and a few weeks later, they had a theater date to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Cooper seemingly crashed Hadid’s girls’ night with Swift, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes. In December, Hadid stopped by his food truck for cheesesteaks.

After the Golden Globes, where Cooper was nominated for Maestro, Hadid joined the actor and his mom for dinner, where the couple “looked happy,” according to a People source. Sources have also told People that Cooper and Hadid are “smitten,” and that their relationship is “going very well.” Maybe Hadid will join Cooper at the Oscars, where Maestro is up for seven awards, including Best Actor. We can hope.

