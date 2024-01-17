Gisele Has a Status Smoothie Now, Too

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

If you happen to be a patron of the beloved cult–slash–grocery store Erewhon, you’ll be pleased to know that the latest proponent of the branded smoothie is none other than Gisele Bündchen.

As of Sunday, for $19, you can now purchase a Giselderberry Boost by Bündchen. And yes, that really is a portmanteau of Gisele and elderberry. According to Erewhon’s website, the smoothie contains “100% organic ingredients” like coconut milk, coconut meat, banana, açai, dates, lucuma, plant-based protein, an almond-butter garnish, and a drizzle of elderberry syrup. Please don’t quiz me on what a lucuma is.

“It was a fun collaboration. It’s so yummy, and a little dangerous,” Bündchen told Harper’s Bazaar.

@erewhonmarket The Giselderberry Boost Smoothie by Gisele Bündchen Available for a limited time at all Erewhon locations. Ingredients: @gaiaherbs Certified Organic Black Elderberry Syrup / Erewhon Organic Plant-Based Vanilla Protein / Organic Coconut Milk, Açai, Banana, Coconut Meat, Almond Butter, Lucuma, Dates, Vanilla Collagen, Gaia Herbs Organic Elderberry Glaze A portion of proceeds will be donated to the @rodaleinstitute, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding regenerative, organic farming across the agricultural industry. Order on the Erewhon App for easy pick up & delivery! ♬ bounce (i just wanna dance) - фрози & joyful

Unclear if the smoothie is dangerous because you have to wade through hordes of bone-broth obsessives to get one, but I digress. Bündchen joins a long list of women who have mixed fruit (and coconut meat?) in a blender and put a hefty price tag on it, including Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber.

Congratulations to Bündchen, who looks so proud of her new smoothie child. May it grow up to be just as viral as its sister, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

