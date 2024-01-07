The Best Moments of the 2024 Golden Globes

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: CBS, Getty Images

The Golden Globes are back, baby, and Timothée Chalamet won’t stop making out with Kylie Jenner! On Sunday, the only awards show where celebrities can drink throughout the evening made its big return, no longer backed by the controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Freed from the organization that agreed to be bribed by Emily in Paris, the Globes made all kinds of exciting decisions: having odd presenting duos (Don Cheadle and Kate Beckinsale), serving Nobu sushi for dinner, and enlisting comedian Jo Koy for hosting duties. Predictably, Succession, The Bear, Barbie, and Oppenheimer took home the bulk of the awards, and Timmy and Kylie weren’t the only ones smooching — a shocking number of on-camera kisses went down. Chances are you didn’t watch live, and I can’t say I blame you. Awards shows are long even without a Box Office Achievement category. Here are all the moments worth your time.

Bobs!





Everywhere on the red carpet, there were monochrome red dresses, male earrings, and bobs galore. Ayo Edebiri, America Ferrera, Greta Lee, Naomi Watts, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all had versions of the year’s most controversial haircut. Even Matty Matheson sported mega-shorn locks — they’re not just for front of house!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s first Globe

Early on in the night, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won her first ever Golden Globe for a supporting role in The Holdovers. She thanked her character in the movie, Mary, saying she “made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CGXzYfFiTW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Ali Wong made history (and gave us a little kiss)

Ali Wong won a Globe for her starring role in the Netflix miniseries Beef, making her the first actress of Asian descent to win in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category. Before heading up to the stage, she kissed her boyfriend, Bill Hader, shocking some of us who were unaware (or forgot) that they were dating. She also thanked her ex-husband in her speech. Now that’s modern love.

Ali Wong wins her first Golden Globe for her role of Amy in #Beef at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lM9DuLsHIT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went on a date … and more

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the most unlikely couple in history, kissing at the Golden Globes! Timmy’s plus-one (besides, for the first time in a while, a shirt) was none other than his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Those fortunate enough to have watched on cable got shot after shot of this improbable couple making out nonstop at their table between award presentations. Wonka may not have taken home any awards, but Timmy and Kylie were sure going for the evening’s horniest-couple prize. I hope they both brought lots of lip balm?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/BzmXK3WYvr — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/Lm9GOTxHGF — jasmine (@jasiashley) January 8, 2024

The Bear won big

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both won awards for their performances in The Bear season two. Edebiri thanked her “agents’ and managers’ assistants,” among other people. The Bear also won Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy, and the cast gathered onstage behind Lionel Boyce (who plays Marcus in the show), who thanked the restaurant community for “embracing us while we tell this story.” Sounds like a bunch of actors–slash–restaurant workers who’ve got their priorities straight.

I love that Lionel Boyce accepted the award 💕 https://t.co/9MymdJPVww — final girl 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@SicilianlnHeels) January 8, 2024

Succession’s victory lap

We’ve officially entered the awards circuit for Succession’s much-buzzed-about final season, and the Golden Globes delivered the first batch of accolades. Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook all won awards, and the show also won Best TV Series: Drama. Culkin and his many bracelets ultimately stole the most hearts, apologizing for burping at the beginning of his speech and also giving J. Smith-Cameron a little kiss on the hand while the entire cast made their way to the stage. Here’s to many more Mommy Gerri moments to come.

"Suck it, Pedro!"



Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts Pedro Pascal as he accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/SoE6NzOIsG — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Justine Triet — and her blouse — brought chic frenzy to the stage

French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, which was due for a slate of Stateside awards after taking home the Cannes Palme d’Or, won the Best Screenplay and Best Non-English Language Motion Picture awards, giving us two speeches from the movie’s co-writer and director Justine Triet. Wearing a beautiful graphic blouse and impeccable red lipstick, Triet brought a dazzlingly frazzled energy to the stage. In her second speech, she breathlessly thanked Milo, the 13-year-old actor who plays the main character’s son, and Snoop, the movie’s star dog. “Thank you for being yourself,” she said to Snoop, “just a dog.”

Justine Triet accepts the award for the writing team of #AnatomyofaFall at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/luaoTJybwF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

"And Snoop, thank you for being yourself, just a dog."



Director Justine Triet gives her acceptance speech after being awarded Best Picture - Non-English Language for ANATOMY OF A FALL at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/h9w0dxrFIw — NEON (@neonrated) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy’s nose

“Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just gonna leave it,” began Cillian Murphy’s acceptance speech for the Best Actor title. The Oppenheimer star kept the evidence of his wife’s congratulatory kiss prominently displayed on his face for the rest of his monologue. Does it really matter what else he said?

Cillian Murphy is such a sweetheart like he’s sooo cuddly #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/k3bei4o6iy — Lusey (@itsslusey) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy: "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it." pic.twitter.com/0arz2yuQRE — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

More smooching from Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo

Another beautiful castmate smooch came when Poor Things won Best Musical/Comedy, and Ramy Youssef planted a big one on Mark Ruffalo’s lips before heading onstage. Accepting the award, director Yorgos Lanthimos suddenly revealed himself to be a huge Bruce Springsteen fan. A shining night for male friendships, I guess!

Let’s not lose the plot tonight: Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo kissed. #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/Gt9FNKjAHI — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 8, 2024

Lily Gladstone made Indigenous history

Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. After a lengthy standing ovation, she delivered the first part of her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language, calling it “the beautiful community nation that raised me.” She thanked her mother, who was in the audience, for making sure she was taught Blackfeet language in school, before nodding to “Marty,” “Leo,” and “Bob.” (For those of us not on a nickname basis: Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.)

“This is a historic win,” Gladstone said, recalling that Native languages onscreen used to be created by actors recording their lines in English and sound mixers running their speech backwards. “This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies.”

"This is a historic win, it doesn't belong to just me." - Lily Gladstone wins her first Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for #KillersoftheFlowerMoon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VMHA8rg7LC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

