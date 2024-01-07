In the past few years, the Golden Globes have been marked by scandal. In 2022, there wasn’t a show at all following the boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (for good reason: There wasn’t a single Black person on the voting panel). Sure, Rihanna was present last year, Jennifer Coolidge accepted another award in typical Jennifer Coolidge fashion, and the HFPA added six new Black members, but did that really make up for the past? Nevertheless, the 2024 show brought us some interesting moments on the red carpet including Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta, Margot Robbie in Giorgio Armani and Timothée Chalamet in Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane (who was caught smooching Kylie Jenner.)

See below for all the looks.

What Time Does the Golden Globes Red Carpet Start?

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet has actually ended. But head over to goldenglobes.com and watch along for the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Where Can I Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet?

On CBS, as well as the Golden Globes website. Unlike previous years, E! did not present from the red carpet this year, instead airing “The Proposal” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” A choice.

Did Margot Robbie Show Up As Barbie?

Duh. Barbiecore lives on! Robbie showed up in an Armani look inspired, down to the accessories, by 1977 Superstar Barbie. Sure, some of us might be slightly tired of seeing pink splashed across every media moment, but thank GOD someone brought back some fun to this carpet. Robbie has been on an epic Barbie run, still wearing all pink as recently as this week at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, and tonight, didn’t disappoint.

Did Taylor Swift Attend the Globes Red Carpet?

Yes! In a green Gucci dress. The pop star is nominated for a new category at the show,Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour movie.

Who Else Should I Care About on the Golden Globes Red Carpet?

Some of the best-dressed stars in our book are: Greta Lee in custom Loewe; Dua Lipa; Ayo Edebiri, rocking a fab bob; Rosamund Pike in vintage Dior and a Phillip Tracey “protective veil,” which she said was covering up for a ski accident that she had over Christmas. Some other favorites: Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, and Billie Eilish, who showed up in sunglasses and a perfect oversize look. And Bradley Cooper’s mom Gloria made us think we need blue-tinted aviators. Here are our best dressed.

Tell Me More About These Swag Bags

Each awards show has swag bags, but this year’s Golden Globes bags are worth half a million dollars and are given out to every single nominee. And they’re individualized. Each nominee can select from a number of luxury activities and items, ranging from a five-day luxury-yacht charter in Indonesia to a bottle of the most expensive wine in the world. Glad to see the money is going to those in need. JK, of course.