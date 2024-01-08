Halle Bailey Is a Mom Now

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Congratulations to new mom Halle Bailey! After months of unconfirmed pregnancy speculation, the singer has announced the birth of her son, whom she shares with the rapper DDG, via Instagram hard-launch. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son …” the Little Mermaid star captioned a close-up photo of a hand wrapped around an infant’s on Sunday. The baby wears a gold bracelet with the name “HALO” etched on it. “Welcome to the world my halo…the world is desperate to know you.”

This is Bailey and DDG’s first child together. The singer and YouTuber turned rapper, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., were first linked after they were spotted attending an Usher concert together in 2022. The duo went public with their relationship during a BET Awards appearance a few months later: “I have my boo with me today,” Bailey told Extra on the red carpet. That same year, Bailey revealed to Essence she and DDG met on social media, though she apparently knew him from his vlogging days in 2015. “I completely forgot about him,” Bailey told Essence. “But then I saw he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest his history.” After shutting down cheating rumors in 2023, DDG stoked backlash from Bailey’s fans with the release of his song “Famous,” in which he raps about his insecurities over Bailey’s rising star and her work on The Little Mermaid, a PG film in which she kisses her co-star Jonah Hauer-King one time. “I’m tryna figure out what we gon’ do … Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes,” DDG rapped.

The couple first sparked pregnancy rumors last summer, though neither she nor DDG confirmed the news until now. “Super mom,” DDG wrote in the comments of Bailey’s announcement.