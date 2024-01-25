Michael Cera Is a Skincare Influencer Now

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Retailer

In celebrity news I was not expecting to read this week, Michael Cera of discontinued doll Allan fame has been spotted lugging large plastic bags full of CeraVe lotion around New York City. A few questions come to mind upon further reflection: Is Michael Cera gearing up for a multi-part #GRWM video series á la Drake? Has Michael Cera been on a government-funded underground mission to discover the secret ingredient to anti-aging? Or, perhaps, is Michael Cera leaving cinema in favor of a revamped career as a content creator with a niche in skincare influencing?

Unfortunately, it looks as though the actor’s sudden obsession with lotion may be the product of a lowbrow brilliant spon-con partnership. I say this mainly because Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil, a “#ceravepartner,” posted about the Cera sightings on Instagram Tuesday. In the video, Cera can be seen signing and putting stickers of his face on bottles of CeraVe lotion. Upon noticing Kalil is filming him, he says “hi,” then heads for the door, adding, “That’s a lovely cream.”

“Guys run to this pharmacy in BK, I just saw MICHAEL CERA signing bottles!! I’m a #ceravepartner, and I’m asking @cerave what is going ON,” she wrote.

Cera also joined Bobbi Althoff’s podcast Thursday to address “claims” that he is secretly the mogul behind the CeraVe conglomerate. He refused to own up to any skincare nepotism, but admitted to having “some skin in the game.”

While stunt marketing typically trends towards the unbearable, Michael CeraVe is the perfect corporate embodiment of Cera’s charming weirdo shtick. And, spon-con or not, I am genuinely looking forward to ASMR videos of Michael Cera massaging ungodly amounts of lotion onto his face. Now that would be a lovely cream.

