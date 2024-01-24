Jeff Bezos Got Beyoncé to Come to His Birthday Party?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Big space guy Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez have been known to collect celebrities like little trophies, not unlike how cats deposit mouse-shaped toys around the house as evidence of the hunt. At their first engagement party, the couple clinked champagne flutes with a disturbingly monied crew including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Queen Rania of Jordan. At their second engagement party — a union so nice, they forced their friends to celebrate twice! — they roped the Kar-Jenners, Scooter Braun, and Robert Pattinson into the same room. And at Bezos’ 60th birthday party on Saturday night, event planners reportedly wrangled yet another Queen into attendance.

In no particular order, here is Bezos’ stacked birthday guest list, according to Page Six: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Russell Wilson, Oprah, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Haley Bieber, Bob Iger, Kendall Jenner, Roger Goodell, and…Jay Z and Beyoncé?

As of Wednesday night, there are no public photos of Beyoncé in attendance, but there are two notable intersections of the disparate Bezos and Knowles-Carter universes that might explain the reported appearance. For one, Bezos, Sanchéz, and the Kardashian clan were spotted together at the Renaissance tour in Los Angeles in September. So maybe Bezos is just a fanboy who shot his shot in the singer’s DMs. Then again, there were also reports back in 2021 that Bey and Jay vacationed on a 450-foot megayacht (which is longer than a football field, in case you were wondering) belonging to Bezos. Perhaps they’re genuine friends, or perhaps they just get yacht-y together from time to time. That’s what rich people do for fun, right?

While the Bey-zos connection remains a mystery, Alive Boy appeared to have a great night getting serenaded by close pals Katy Perry, Super Bowl-bound Usher, and the Black Eyed Peas. McDonalds was served, as was caviar. Sánchez also reportedly wore a $4,995 Judith Leiber rocketship purse because, well, you know how Jeff loves a testosterone-fueled space race. All of this, and we’ve still got a wedding to go. Can’t wait!