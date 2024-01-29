What Exactly Is J.Lo Doing With That Mirror?

Last week, we wondered what the hell was going on in the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming audio-visual opus, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. Today, we are one step closer to finding out. Lopez dropped the video for “Can’t Get Enough,” giving us our first extended look at what her film is going to be like. This video (and by extension this movie) has everything: Benjamin Moore paint spon, Instagram Reels promo, and — sorry to be blunt — a scene in which J.Lo appears to masturbate while looking at her own reflection.

Here is what I can tell you for sure happens in the first 35 seconds of this music video. J.Lo is badgered by the press, all of whom are asking some variation of “What is the most important thing in your life?” Her answer, of course, is “love.” Then we see her lying on a bed with a stunning view of the Empire State Building. She’s holding a mirror the size of an iPad, looking into it, and sticking her hand down to her crotch while writhing around. At one point, she is sitting up with her legs spread in a kind of pap smear position with the mirror placed directly in front of her. I’m blushing!

Were you to just hear the song, you might be fooled into thinking that this is a song about how great it is to have sex with Ben Affleck again. If the video is to be believed, it’s about the power of self-love in the most literal sense. J.Lo is looking into a mirror, doing her business, and singing the line, “Everytime I see ya / I just … ooh … hey.” Who is she seeing at that moment? J.Lo.

If you don’t believe in astrology by now, I don’t know what to tell you. No one has ever been more of a Leo than Jennifer Lopez. If this is just the beginning of This Is Me … Now season, we can’t even begin to comprehend what the next few weeks will bring.

