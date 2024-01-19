Jessica Biel Has an Important Reminder About Airplane Snacks

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Flying sucks. You know it, I know it, and now Jessica Biel knows it. In a pair of TikToks she made earlier this week, the actress and former restaurateur shared her inner monologue as she experienced several weather-induced delays.

“I am currently on a short flight and we cannot land because of this crazy snowstorm,” Biel said in her first video, which was dedicated to Mindy Kaling. The TV star garnered headlines last year for posting about seeing Biel eat a salad on a plane years ago and how that’s become her standard practice. Biel said that while she did not pack a lunch for this flight, she would not go hungry because she brought all of her favorite snacks (pistachios, a fruit bar, a granola bar, a clementine) in triplicate. This is what we call hubris.

The actress also revealed that she was flying with a mini karaoke machine in her carry-on. “How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with them?” she asked. To answer her question, I would not want to kill her, but I would immediately be buying Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi to text everyone I know that Jessica Biel was doing karaoke on my plane.

In her follow-up TikTok, Biel said they had made a stop in Salt Lake City to refuel and that she was “pissed” she didn’t bring a lunch. In a turn of events that she described as “dramatic,” Biel explained that because of the weather, it was going to be difficult for them to take off again. Don’t worry, though: The plane eventually did make it to Los Angeles.

I think the lesson here is that if you see a woman making TikToks on your next flight, be kind. It could be Jessica Biel, and she could be hungry!