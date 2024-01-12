Kali Uchis Is Pregnant

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The first big celebrity pregnancy announcement of the year is here, courtesy of Kali Uchis. On Thursday, the singer dropped a music video for her songs “Tu Corazón Es Mío” and “Diosa,” which show her boyfriend, rapper Don Toliver, kissing a very visible bump.

The music video includes a sonogram of their baby and flashes through images of Uchis and Toliver as kids before showing the couple slow-dancing in front of stained-glass windows. “Starting our family ❤️‍🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

Uchis and Toliver have kept their relationship largely private. He confirmed that they were dating to W magazine in June 2021, saying, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, Toliver wrote, “We ready For you,” “Need to hurry and pull up,” and “We waiting on You!!!!!” In her own Story, Uchis added, “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then, our new little family has taught me a love I’ve never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments.” Congrats to the happy couple and to Uchis, especially, for announcing her pregnancy, releasing a music video, and dropping an album in a 24-hour period.

