Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery at a private hospital in London, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. The Princess of Wales was apparently admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a “planned” operation and is expected to remain there for the next 10 to 14 days.

Though the statement was short on details about why Middleton needed surgery or what kind of operation she underwent, the palace said the procedure was “successful”: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace noted that Middleton, whose last public appearance was at a Christmas Day service near Sandringham, is not likely to participate in any public events until Easter as she recovers at home. They added that they will provide updates on Middleton’s recovery “when there is significant new information to share.”

That wasn’t the only royal medical news update of the day. Later on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said that King Charles will be admitted to the hospital to have a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate next week. His condition, per the palace, is benign. According to Reuters, the king is “keen” to share details about his health because he hopes other men will be encouraged to get checked. Like Middleton, the king will take a break from public events to recoup.

This post has been updated.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.