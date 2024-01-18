Kim Kardashian’s Office Is Even Weirder Than You’d Think

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN office is exactly what you imagine it’s like. Lots of color, a maximalist vibe, but she also doesn’t own anything weird, like a model of her own brain. Just kidding, it’s the exact opposite of all of that. The reality star gave a tour of her office on TikTok using the “I’m ABC, of course I XYZ” trend that’s been all over the app for the last month and a half.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom measurements in my glam room,” she says as she walks through her office wearing that classic boss outfit of heels and a bathrobe. Most of what she says is not that surprising. She has all of her magazine covers hanging on a wall and giant TV screens cycling through photos of her. The office is custom Rick Owens. None of this provokes a question.

That is, until she lays down on her desk and says, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3-D models of my brain and my plane in my office.” In front of her are exactly that, a model of a plane and a silver model of a brain. Now I have questions. Mainly: Where can you get a 3-D model of your own brain?

There’s not even enough time to ponder that because before you know it, Kim is saying, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red-light bed in my office.” Huh? What year is it? Is the skin-cancer machine okay to use if you hop right into the red-light machine afterward?

There is only one way for us to get any answers. I get a job at SKKN, work my way up the ladder, ingratiate myself to Kim, and then casually bring up my affinity for 3D models of brains. At which point, she tells me where the heck she got hers and why. This should only take about seven years, so I’ll report back then.

