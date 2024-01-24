Stormi Webster Got an Invite to Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Just when you thought Kylie Jenner couldn’t top the matching 1.5 carat diamond rings she got for daughter Stormi Webster — or the artisanal pony for that matter — the woman takes her five-year-old to Paris Fashion Week. A very relatable mommy-daughter date, right? Right??

On Wednesday, Jenner and Stormi, whom the 26-year-old shares with ex Travis Scott, were photographed in coordinating all-black ensembles outside the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, according to People. Jenner wore a strapless gown with a feathered shawl, resembling a rich Mother Goose, while Stormi wore a black coat with matching feather trim. The mother-daughter duo also had on similar black sunglasses, despite it being dark outside.

Stormi, in black ballet flats, looked like she was having fun, which feels like the only normal detail about this encounter. Five-year-olds should be having fun if they’re going to be flown out to Paris by mommy and dressed in couture that probably costs more than someone’s college quarterly tuition! That’s so fun!

Considering this photo opp took place one week before Stormi’s sixth birthday, this rendezvous at Valentino may have been an early birthday present. There’s just one problem: If you give a child gifts like this trip to Paris, a school bus, and a small mansion all in her first decade of life, how the hell are mommy, daddy, and Grammy Kris Jenner going to top this every year? At this rate, this child is going to be celebrating her Sweet Sixteen on the moon with Elon Musk’s ever-growing brood of kids including X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

It’s fine! I’m not jealous! Here’s to hoping Stormi’s got her gratitude practice perfected by now!

