Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Golden Globes with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Sunday night. It’s unclear whether or not she went as a supportive girlfriend or as America’s top Wonka stan; maybe it’s a little bit of both. While the couple did not walk the carpet together, they were spotted walking together into the ceremony late. Hopefully someone will fill them in about Robert Downey Jr.’s speech.

Timothee Chalamet is a little late to the #GoldenGlobes, entering after the first commercial break with Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/YCvcy0el0K — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 8, 2024

According to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, Jenner and Chalamet are seated right by noted Kardashians superfan Jennifer Lawrence. Chalamet will probably be a third wheel as the women strike back up their conversation about how makeup can make you look totally different.

I’m scanning the front tables at the Golden Globes for their seating placards. Nothing I’ve seen so far for Taylor Swift, but Kylie Jenner sitting next to Timothée Chalamet (and right by Jennifer Lawrence) should prove to be a camera-hogging combination. pic.twitter.com/kCwPI15VNJ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 7, 2024

Oh, and during a moment caught by the Golden Globes directors (thank you, fellas), we got to see the couple looking wildly in love as Timmy gave Kylie a little kiss.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/b191LJ5SX1 — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

How could you not think that these two are the cutest? Love is real and it’s happening at the Golden Globes tonight.

