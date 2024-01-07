Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Golden Globes with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Sunday night. It’s unclear whether or not she went as a supportive girlfriend or as America’s top Wonka stan; maybe it’s a little bit of both. While the couple did not walk the carpet together, they were spotted walking together into the ceremony late. Hopefully someone will fill them in about Robert Downey Jr.’s speech.
According to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, Jenner and Chalamet are seated right by noted Kardashians superfan Jennifer Lawrence. Chalamet will probably be a third wheel as the women strike back up their conversation about how makeup can make you look totally different.
Oh, and during a moment caught by the Golden Globes directors (thank you, fellas), we got to see the couple looking wildly in love as Timmy gave Kylie a little kiss.
How could you not think that these two are the cutest? Love is real and it’s happening at the Golden Globes tonight.