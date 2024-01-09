Help, I’m Starting to Think Kylie and Timmy Are Cute

Photo: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Despite the fact that it is my job to know which famous people are dating each other, I try to never go too gaga over a celeb couple. Not only have I been burned before (see the great Chris Evans–and–Jenny Slate breakups of 2017 and 2018), but there are almost no couples intriguing enough to even want to get parasocial about. That is, until Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner started going out in public together.

Admittedly, I did not “get” Timothée and Kylie when the rumors about their relationship started. I couldn’t understand what those two would talk about. I wondered if Timmy would enjoy taking on a stepfather role for Stormi and Aire. I watched the video of him smoking a cigarette indoors at the Renaissance tour while she gazes lovingly into his eyes and found it to be disrespectful to Beyoncé (get a vape, my guy).

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

However, I am a woman who can change. I understand now that I was a fool for not getting it before. Watching them share a little smooch at the Golden Globes was all it took for me to reevaluate everything I had previously questioned about … Timlie? Kymmy?

What do they talk about? Well, they both love rappers, they both grew up in major metropolitan areas, and they were both born in the ’90s. What more do you want them to have in common? Timmy was in Wonka, a movie for children. Kylie has children. I’m throwing caution to the wind and declaring these two a couple for the ages. I’m not the only one saying that, either.

“They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship,” a source told People on Monday. “Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here.”

The source told the tabloid that the pair “may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot” (the Wonka thing, probably). They also added that the couple is “super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives.” Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian even think that there is “so much potential.”

As a lover girl, I hope that their relationship goes well and both parties remain happy. As someone who writes about celebrities, I hope they get married. Imagine getting to watch the Jenner-Chalamet wedding on Hulu. Saorise Ronan would meet Jonathan Cheban! If you can’t root for their love, you must admit that the content could be really good.

