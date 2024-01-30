Lala Kent Plans to Knock Herself Up

Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Long gone are the days of Lala Kent calling people she hates (namely, Raquel Leviss) “Bambi-eyed bitches.” Okay, maybe not that long gone: just a season or two gone, which is eons in Vanderpump Rules time. For now, at least, the reality star appears poised to leave her hyperspecific barbs and frenemy-inspired eye-shadow palettes in the past to focus on motherhood. But after conceiving daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — you know, the one who allegedly offered up acting jobs in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Los Angeles Times — Kent announced Tuesday that she is once again pursuing pregnancy. This time, however, she wants to do it sans “her man,” or any man, for that matter.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Kent confirmed she plans to conceive her second child via intrauterine insemination, a fertility treatment in which sperm is placed directly into the uterus. Prior to her split from Emmett in 2021, Kent says the couple had discussed artificial insemination and adoption as options to grow their family. But not until she found herself single and ready to have a second baby did she begin to seriously explore IUI.

“I’ve had friends who had gone the IUI route but were having trouble getting pregnant … They were all in regular, normal — I call them cookie-cutter — relationships. And when I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” Kent said. “It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way.”

And there is, indeed, a way! Kent says she is working with a trusted fertility specialist to undergo what she calls “scientific sex” and has already picked out a donor who suits her needs. She compares the process to “shopping for your partner but only to have a child” and says she knew right away which one was her “baby daddy.” Rather than opting for a brawny dude with a killer IQ, Kent prioritized the sound of the donor’s voice and their responses to questions about their favorite poem or song. Of course, she also took into account education, heritage, and “the largest panel of genetic tests you’ve ever seen in your life.”

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” Kent said of IUI. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

Kent knocking herself up feels like the fairy-tale ending this pasta-loving, glowed-up villain deserves. Congrats to Lala, and we can’t wait to see what Ocean’s future sibling might be named. Seashell or Beach, perhaps …

