Lauren Sánchez’s Son Is a Supermodel Now

Last week, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos made a rare onshore appearance for a very special occasion: Sánchez’s 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez, walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway in Milan.
Gonzalez, whom Sánchez shares with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, has dabbled in modeling before, but this is his first time walking in a show, and Sánchez sat front row to watch her alive boy strut down the catwalk. On a scale of Carrie Bradshaw to Bella Hadid, I’d say he did pretty well:
Sánchez and Bezos, naturally, showed up in style for Gonzalez’s big debut: They were photographed clutching hands on the way into the show, Bezos’s biceps encased in a crispy leather jacket. Sánchez, meanwhile, opted for a business-casual look — a white button-up, black miniskirt, and blazer draped over her shoulders. Photos show Sánchez enthusiastically filming her head-shaven offspring, stage mom style, while Bezos gazed on serenely behind aviators.
Later that day, the two of them stepped things up with a black velvet suit (Bezos) and a lingerie-adjacent lacy dress (Sánchez). I guess life on land isn’t so bad after all?