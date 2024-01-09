Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Two years after announcing their separation, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially getting divorced. On Monday, Bonet filed paperwork for the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bonet is asking for joint custody of the couple’s two kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

In 2022, Momoa and Bonet wrote in an extremely them Instagram statement (which has since been deleted) that they had “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception,” apparently referring to the pandemic and social-justice movements. They added that they were “feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Bonet and Momoa met in 2005 and got married in 2017. According to Monday’s filing, they’ve been separated since October 2020. Since announcing their split, the couple’s tight-knit family, which includes Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, seems to have navigated the separation in the most chill way possible. Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz and Momoa have remained friendly, and Momoa has even hung out with Zoë’s fiancé, Channing Tatum, without her. Looking forward to seeing this well-adjusted family on red carpets together in the future.

