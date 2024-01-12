Lisa Vanderpump Is Being Sued by Former TomTom Bartenders

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation

With the announcement of Hulu’s new series, Vanderpump Villa, and a third Las Vegas restaurant in the works, reality-television magnate Lisa Vanderpump appears set on continuing to expand her rosy pink empire. But a pro-union Rachel Leviss may not be the only thorn in her side. Both Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are being sued by former TomTom employees for wrongful termination, retaliation, and defamation, according to a legal complaint obtained by People on Friday.

While TomTom — the notorious strip-mall bar-restaurant run by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz alongside the husband-and-wife duo — has already faced a litany of issues, from rising costs and a delay in opening to post-Scandoval backlash in customers’ Yelp reviews, the lawsuit details additional “rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment, and unsafe working conditions.” The two former bartenders who filed the complaint reportedly worked at TomTom from May to December 2022. During that time, the individuals say they received late paychecks and were forced to deal with “sewage in the employee break room.”

According to People, the workers allege that TomTom did not assign them shifts in December 2022, “constructively terminating them.” Further, one of the bartenders claims that Vanderpump and Todd “blacklisted” him and allegedly “defamed him to future employers.” The Cut has reached out to Vanderpump’s representatives for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

Only time will tell what exactly we’re dealing with in the world of bratty Bravo Toms. In the meantime, I’m going to try to forget the vague but disturbing image of “sewage in the break room.”

