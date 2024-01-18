Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Raquel Leviss Should’ve Returned to Vanderpump Rules

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The dust has settled post-Scandoval, and suddenly the matriarch of Vanderpump Rules wants “Rachel” back.

At the Wednesday premiere party for the Bravo series’ 11th season — and its first since Scandoval introduced viewers to a world of matching lightning bolt necklaces, TomTom hoodies, and Tom Sandoval’s “little cocky cock” — Lisa Vanderpump told Page Six that she wished Raquel/Rachel Leviss had given the show another chance.

“I think it would’ve behooved her to come back. I really do,” Vanderpump said. “But maybe not the whole season because I think [the cast] were all pretty kind of reticent.”

As you’ll recall, Leviss was entangled in a months-long affair with fellow castmate Sandoval, who had been living with his longtime partner Ariana Madix—yet another castmate! Though Sandoval and Madix are no longer together due to the resulting dumpster fire dubbed Scandoval, both chose to return to the show. Leviss, however, quit the show, claiming she endured “emotional abuse” at the Season 10 reunion.

“I thought that she needed to come back to the group after dust had settled and people were willing to hear her out, make her amends in a calmer setting and then ride off into the distance,” castmate Lala Kent added. “No one’s gonna care about Scandoval forever.”

Personally, I think it would’ve “behooved” Leviss and Sandoval not to commit friend group incest for a romantic spark that faded in less than a year in the first place. Alas, c’est la vie. Maybe there’s a spinoff in here somewhere, so long as Raquel promises to stop giving all of her reality tea to Bethenny Frankel and reports back to mother hen, instead.

