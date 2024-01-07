Margot Robbie Is Still Barbie (Thank Goodness)

Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Some Barbie Scrooges have proclaimed they’re tired of all the pink from these media circuses, but I have no choice but to thank Margot Robbie for sticking to the bit and bringing FUN back to these red carpets. Tonight, at the Golden Globes, Robbie wore a pink Giorgio Armani custom dress, and it was perfect.

Does this dress look familiar? Yes! She’s wearing a replica look of the 1977 Superstar Barbie, down to the accessories. Sure, while most other attendees wore black, red, cream, and white, it is incredibly refreshing to see some deviation from that. And yeah, blah, blah, blah, girlhood coquette Barbiecore, whatever, at the end of the day, girls just wanna have fun, so let us. Also, while we’re here, Greta Gerwig: mother of Barbie? In Fendi? With the opera gloves? And the cropped haircut? You looked incredible.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Some other pink looks Robbie has pulled off superbly lately include a pink-and-black polka-dot Balmain look, which she wore to the Palm Springs International Film Festival; a blush, sequin Versace minidress, previously worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1994, that Robbie wore to the Barbie celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art; and an Armani suit last month. Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, has clearly been having a lot of fun, and we are here for it. Hi, Barbie!

Robbie is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy tonight alongside co-star Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, nestled within a big whopping nomination for Best Motion Picture for Barbie.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.