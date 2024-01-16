Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Had a Flirty Night at the Emmys

Together at the HBO & Max Emmys after-party. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Looks like Ali Wong and Bill Hader weren’t the only Hollywood couple having a great time at the Emmys. The White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall also appear to have had very a flirty Monday night. For the past year, the duo — who portrayed Daphne and Jack in the show’s second season — have played coy about whether they are dating or not, and they continued to tease us as their castmate, Jennifer Coolidge, took home her second Emmy for the series.

Fahy walked the the red carpet alone, and when asked if she and Woodall are dating, she told Entertainment Tonight that she couldn’t “confirm or deny,” but added, “Italy was very good for me in more than one way.” Wink, wink. (White Lotus season two was filmed in Sicily.) And even though the two arrived separately, inside the ceremony, they apparently were giving Kylie-Timmy Golden Globes vibes. Unfortunately, there was no fan cam, but a source told E! that they were “being very affectionate.” The source added, “Meghann and Leo were super cozy. She rested her head on his shoulder and he kissed her head. They kept whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.” According to “Page Six,” Fahy and Woodall also looked very friendly at HBO’s after-party, with one photo showing Woodall standing behind Fahy with his arms wrapped around her.

Fans have been speculating that Fahy and Woodall were dating since The White Lotus’s second season ended in December 2022, when they both posted photos together, including one of Woodall with his finger playfully in her mouth. Their flirty Instagram comments fueled the rumors. Weeks later, when asked by Andy Cohen if they were dating, Fahy said she doesn’t kiss and tell. In July 2023, Fahy was asked if any real-life romances came out of the show, to which she said, “I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it.” Meanwhile, in November, photos showed the two kissing in the street in New York. Glad to see that, at the very least, these two still seem to enjoy being in each other’s presence.

