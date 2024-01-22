Which New Celebrity Couples Will Make It Through 2024?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Last year was marked by a startling number of messy celebrity divorces and breakups: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner; Ariana Grande and her real-estate husband, Dalton Gomez; soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Aly Krieger … the list goes on and on and even includes Bill de Blasio. But 2024 brings us new energy, i.e., new couples, and with them, new hope for lots of tabloid stories about their relationships. Which new pairings have staying power? Let’s assess.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

These two got together in the fall, coincidentally right around the time Cooper, 49, was ramping up his Oscar campaign for Maestro. Hadid, 28, was spotted canoodling with him at Giorgio Baldi after the Golden Globes last week and has even gotten him to wear some very expensive items from her cashmere line alongside his Ellen merch. Us Weekly claims they have a “similar sense of humor,” which is funny because I don’t see that carrying them past the Oscars in March.

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 10%.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

A relationship borne out of two messy divorces and forged in the fires of a big-budget movie musical has to last, right? Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, have been together anywhere from six months to a year, depending on whose timeline you buy. Can they stay together for the red-carpet premiere of Wicked: Part One this Thanksgiving? It will certainly be awkward if they don’t!

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 70%.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree / Sophie Turner and Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson

Speaking of post-divorce relationships, ex-spouses Jonas and Turner both have new partners. Turner, 27, is reportedly “very happy” with Pearson, 29, a Brit who just so happens to be the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray. Jonas, 34, has meanwhile taken up with model Bree, 33. The latter two were photographed spending the New Year’s holiday in both Cabo and Aspen — fancy. Alas, both of these couplings feel like classic rebounds to me.

﻿➼ Chance both couples make it through the year: 0%.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

These two dated undercover for most of last year and are now finally going public. Jenner, 26, was Chalamet’s date to the Golden Globes. Did she prevent Chalamet, 28, from getting a photo with his former co-worker Selena Gomez? Only Taylor Swift can tell us. What I do know is that Jenner and Chalamet are in love, and when the Kardashian women commit, they really commit. I expect to see Jenner on the red carpet of the Dune: Part Two premiere in March.

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 90%.

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía

White, 32, is on a hot streak after winning a Golden Globe, a Critic’s Choice Award, and an Emmy for his starring role on The Bear. He’s also pretty newly single, having divorced wife Addison Timlin last year. He spent last summer making out with different models in front of the paparazzi, and now he seems to have settled on one girlfriend for the moment: Spanish pop star Rosalía, 31. The two have been photographed smoking together outside various L.A. restaurants, but it’s clearly not serious enough for the red carpet yet.

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 20%.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

This relationship started out of complete and utter mess, which naturally makes it one of my favorites to follow. Both Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, filed for divorce from their respective partners last year after getting awfully close at different soccer events across the globe. They have yet to officially comment on their relationship, but I think Bush, at least, is committed: She released an approximately 9,000-word Instagram caption referencing the romance on New Year’s Day.

“This year put me back in my body,” she wrote in part. “I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming.” You just know she’s dying to post a selfie of the two of them together. But is Harris?

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 50%.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Okay, so these two are so far denying that they are in a relationship. But they are having so much fun together on red carpets promoting Only Murders in the Building lately, it seems like something is going on. Something wonderful! Why else would Streep reveal late last year that she was separated from husband Don Gummer and had been for six years? I bet they go public as soon as she finalizes her divorce.

﻿➼ Chance they make it through the year: 100% true love!

