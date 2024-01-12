Do You Want to Buy the Suit From Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad?

Calling all lovers of cinema, actresses, and successful advertising campaigns. You can now own a piece of history. The sequined pinstripe jumpsuit made famous by Nicole Kidman’s now iconic AMC ad is going up for auction at Sotheby’s. The Michael Kors suit is part of the auction house’s “Visions of America” collection, which is described as “a celebration of American craftsmanship and culture.” It’s so wild that I describe Kidman’s ad the exact same way.

Kidman’s suit is up for auction alongside important pieces of American art such as a portrait of George Washington and a beautiful tea table from the Colonial era. Both of those pieces are expected to sell for around $1 million, which is what I would have guessed was the estimate for the Moulin Rouge star’s little gray number.

The suit that launched a thousand Halloween costumes is estimated to go for somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000. I’m not a betting woman, but I think it would be wise to take the over on this one. The good people of Sotheby’s are underestimating how much a wealthy Nicole Kidman stan would be willing to pay for the ability to bring out the suit at dinner parties. For people who have Birth in their Letterboxd top four, it’s not just a meme, it’s a lifestyle.