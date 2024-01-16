Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Dress Was Supposed to Look Like That

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

When Quinta Brunson hit the Emmys gray carpet on Monday night in a pink tea-length Dior dress, the Abbott Elementary star’s look quickly became the subject of jokes and memes as fans wondered if someone forgot to steam the gown before the ceremony.

“Is the dress supposed to be rumpled? Is that the design?” one person commented on an Instagram post on the page Check the Tag. “Love the shape, hate the wrinkles. I know it’s supposed to be wrinkled with intention but it just looks like it wasnt steamed enough,” another chimed in. “Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess” another person wrote with a sad-face emoji.

they did her so dirty pls someone get a steam iron stat queen quinta does not deserve that https://t.co/3Wzu3lFd6w — debby ☆ is it over now? (@annasflicker) January 15, 2024

In a world, with no irons...One woman must accept an award. pic.twitter.com/UjRdFwch5f — SIKORA (@iamsikora) January 16, 2024

Brunson’s stylist, Jessica Paster, has now entered the chat and would like to set the record straight: The dress was supposed to look wrinkled. “guys guys guys… it’s crushed satin… I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette [sic] on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her,” she commented on Check the Tag’s Instagram post. Paster also styled another much-discussed look on Monday night: Aubrey Plaza’s buttery Loewe gown with a large pin through its neckline.

As for Brunson herself, she got the last laugh, taking home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, making her the first Black woman in 42 years to do so.

