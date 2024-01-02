Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Are Getting Divorced

In the Bachelor(ette) universe, a four-year marriage to someone you met on the show is a major triumph. Anyone who does it should pat themselves on the back, even if/when it ends in divorce. Such is the case with Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay, who are getting divorced after four years. The couple got engaged on Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette in 2017.

Us Weekly reports that Abasolo has filed for divorce with their date of separation listed as December 31. New year, new them. The tabloid also reports that Abasolo is requesting spousal support from Lindsay.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote in a statement on Instagram, where the chiropractor goes by Dr. Abs. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Yesterday, Lindsay posted an Instagram Reel of her 2023 highlights (including photos with Abasolo) with the caption, “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024.” Good for her!