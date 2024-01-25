Rihanna Paid a Visit to the French President

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

In case you’re wondering: Yes, Rihanna is still filling up her schedule with everything except an album release. On Wednesday night, she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were spotted at the Élysée Palace in Paris after apparently meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, per “Page Six.”

Photos show the couple, who arrived in Paris on Monday with their sons RZA and Riot Rose, leaving the palace — where Macron lives — dressed in matching oversize leather jackets. On Monday, Rihanna went to the Dior Haute Couture show, where she and Natalie Portman exchanged many, many compliments.

This isn’t Rih’s first meeting with the French president: In 2017, after she tweeted at Macron asking if France would “commit to #fundeducation,” she met with Macron to discuss education. The two then met again in Senegal to help raise money for education in developing countries. Looking forward to whatever Rih and Macron are plotting next, even if it’s not new music.

